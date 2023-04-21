The week started with sunny weather and temperatures exceeding 15 Celsius degrees, but the weather forecast for the weekend looks rather gloomy.

Rain is predicted across the county both on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Temperatures are set to fall to five degrees in some parts of the county on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night will be particularly cold – with temperatures hitting zero degrees early next week in some places. Below is a full weather forecast for the upcoming weekend in Derbyshire.

Rain is expected to hit Derbyshire this weekend.

Saturday, April 22 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 13 degrees and lows of 7 degrees

Sunday, April 23 – Light rain and a moderate breeze with highs of 11 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Saturday, April 22 – Light rain showers and a gentle breeze with highs of 13 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Sunday, April 23 – Light rain and a moderate breeze with highs of 11 degrees and lows of 6 degrees

Saturday, April 22 – Light rain showers and a gentle breeze with highs of 11 degrees and lows of 4 degrees

Sunday, April 23 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 8 degrees and lows of 3 degrees

Bakewell

Saturday, April 22 – Light rain showers and a gentle breeze with highs of 12 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Sunday, April 23 – Light rain and a gentle breeze with highs of 10 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Saturday, April 22 – Light rain showers and a gentle breeze with highs of 12 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Sunday, April 23 – Light rain and a moderate breeze with highs of 11 degrees and lows of 5 degrees

Alfreton

Saturday, April 22 – Light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 13 degrees and lows of 6 degrees