Full weather forecast for May as Chesterfield and Derbyshire set to bask in sun over bank holiday

Friday, May 19 will see some light showers across Chesterfield – but that will give way to a period of sunny weather.

This weekend is set to be pleasant, with temperatures reaching 17° on Saturday, May 20 and rising to 19° the following day.

Monday, May 22 will see sunny conditions and highs of 20°, before a slight drop to 17° again on Tuesday, May 23.

The weather forecast is looking good ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

May 24 and 25 will see temperatures climb back to between 19° and 20° – with a gentle breeze accompanying the warm weather.

May 26 could see some drizzle, but the bank holiday weekend is forecast to stay dry. Temperatures will hover between 19° and 20° on May 27, 28 and 29 – with Chesterfield set for sunny intervals.

