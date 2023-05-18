Full weather forecast for May as Chesterfield and Derbyshire set to bask in sun over bank holiday
Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents can look forward to a warm end to the month – perfect for the upcoming bank holiday.
Friday, May 19 will see some light showers across Chesterfield – but that will give way to a period of sunny weather.
This weekend is set to be pleasant, with temperatures reaching 17° on Saturday, May 20 and rising to 19° the following day.
Monday, May 22 will see sunny conditions and highs of 20°, before a slight drop to 17° again on Tuesday, May 23.
May 24 and 25 will see temperatures climb back to between 19° and 20° – with a gentle breeze accompanying the warm weather.
May 26 could see some drizzle, but the bank holiday weekend is forecast to stay dry. Temperatures will hover between 19° and 20° on May 27, 28 and 29 – with Chesterfield set for sunny intervals.
The day after the bank holiday could see some light rain showers, but the last day of May (Wednesday 31) will see sunny weather and highs of 20° – perfect conditions as we head into June.