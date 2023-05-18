News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Full weather forecast for May as Chesterfield and Derbyshire set to bask in sun over bank holiday

Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents can look forward to a warm end to the month – perfect for the upcoming bank holiday.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th May 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

Friday, May 19 will see some light showers across Chesterfield – but that will give way to a period of sunny weather.

This weekend is set to be pleasant, with temperatures reaching 17° on Saturday, May 20 and rising to 19° the following day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, May 22 will see sunny conditions and highs of 20°, before a slight drop to 17° again on Tuesday, May 23.

The weather forecast is looking good ahead of the bank holiday weekend.The weather forecast is looking good ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
The weather forecast is looking good ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
Most Popular

May 24 and 25 will see temperatures climb back to between 19° and 20° – with a gentle breeze accompanying the warm weather.

May 26 could see some drizzle, but the bank holiday weekend is forecast to stay dry. Temperatures will hover between 19° and 20° on May 27, 28 and 29 – with Chesterfield set for sunny intervals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Never-before-seen pictures of SAS soldiers in WW2 to be auctioned in Derbyshire

The day after the bank holiday could see some light rain showers, but the last day of May (Wednesday 31) will see sunny weather and highs of 20° – perfect conditions as we head into June.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire