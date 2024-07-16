Full weather forecast for Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Bakewell and Belper - with Derbyshire residents set for miserable start to the summer holidays
With the summer holidays fast approaching, Derbyshire residents will be hoping for a prolonged spell of sunshine to replace the current unpredictable weather.
The weather forecast for the rest of July, however, shows that there is unlikely to be a sustained period of good weather.
The full forecast for July across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton and Belper can be found below:
Chesterfield:
July 16: Thundery showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°
July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°
July 18: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°
July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°
July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 21: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 22: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 26: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 27: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°
July 28: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
Matlock:
July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°
July 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°
July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°
July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 21: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 22: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°
July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 26: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 27: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 28: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 29: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
Buxton:
July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 20°
July 18: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 20: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°
July 21: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°
July 22: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°
July 24: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
July 25: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
July 26: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
July 27: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°
July 28: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°
July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°
Bakewell:
July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°
July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 22°
July 18: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°
July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°
July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
July 21: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°
July 22: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°
July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 26: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 27: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 28: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
Belper:
July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°
July 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°
July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°
July 20: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°
July 21: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 22: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°
July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°
July 26: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°
July 27: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 28: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°
July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.
