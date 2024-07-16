Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The July weather forecast for Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District is here - and it does not make good reading for those hoping for a sunny start to the summer holidays.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, Derbyshire residents will be hoping for a prolonged spell of sunshine to replace the current unpredictable weather.

The weather forecast for the rest of July, however, shows that there is unlikely to be a sustained period of good weather.

The full forecast for July across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton and Belper can be found below:

The start of the summer holidays is not going to bring a sustained spell of sunny weather.

Chesterfield:

July 16: Thundery showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°

July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°

July 18: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°

July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°

July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 21: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 22: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 26: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 27: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°

July 28: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

Matlock:

July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°

July 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°

July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°

July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 21: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 22: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°

July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 26: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 27: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 28: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 29: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

Buxton:

July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 20°

July 18: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 20: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°

July 21: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°

July 22: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°

July 24: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

July 25: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

July 26: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

July 27: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°

July 28: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°

July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°

Bakewell:

July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°

July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 22°

July 18: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°

July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°

July 20: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

July 21: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°

July 22: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°

July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 26: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 27: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 28: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

Belper:

July 16: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 17: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 23°

July 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°

July 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°

July 20: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°

July 21: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 22: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 23: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°

July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 25: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°

July 26: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°

July 27: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 28: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°

July 29: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.