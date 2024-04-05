Full weather forecast as strong winds set to hit Derbyshire this weekend - including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Heanor, Bolsover, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District

Here is a full weekend weather forecast as the Bolsover market has been cancelled due to strong winds.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Met office has issued a weather warning for western areas of the UK tomorrow as Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather.

Derbyshire is not covered by the warning – but very strong winds up to 46mph are set to batter the county over the next two days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit Bolsover has announced that the Artisan Market tomorrow will be cancelled due to the strong wind forecast.

Met office has issued a weather warning for western areas of the UK tomorrow as Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather. Derbyshire is not covered by the warning – but very strong winds up to 46mph are set to batter the countyMet office has issued a weather warning for western areas of the UK tomorrow as Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather. Derbyshire is not covered by the warning – but very strong winds up to 46mph are set to batter the county
Met office has issued a weather warning for western areas of the UK tomorrow as Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather. Derbyshire is not covered by the warning – but very strong winds up to 46mph are set to batter the county

Below is the full weather forecast for the weekend including temperatures and wind strength.

Chesterfield

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Dronfield

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 43 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 46 mph, with highs of 14° and lows 8°

Alfreton

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, gusts up to 45 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Bolsover

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 8°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, gusts up to 45 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 7°

Heanor

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 41 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Matlock

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, April 6 –Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 40 mph, with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, gusts up to 44 mph, with highs of 15° and lows of 7°

Buxton

Saturday, April 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 15° and lows of 7°

Sunday, April 7 – Cloudy changing to heavy showers by late morning, gusts up to 46 mph, with highs of 12° and lows of 6°

Bakewell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday, April 6 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, gusts up to 42 mph, with highs of 17° and lows of 9°

Sunday, April 7 – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning, gusts up to 45 mph, with highs of 14° and lows of 8°

Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockHeanorPeak DistrictChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.