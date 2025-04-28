Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been hit by a mini-heatwave, and with another bank holiday weekend approaching, residents will be hoping that the sunny spell continues.

Warm weather has arrived across Derbyshire today, with temperatures exceeding 20° across much of the county.

With another bank holiday weekend on the horizon, Derbyshire residents will be keeping a close eye on the forecast, in the hope that the sunny conditions continue over the coming days.

The full forecast for the next eight days across Derbyshire, including the upcoming bank holiday weekend, can be found below.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Chesterfield:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Matlock:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

Alfreton:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

Belper:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

Ripley:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 24°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Buxton:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 18°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and a gentle breeze winds, highs of 19°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 13°.

Castleton:

Monday, April 28: Sunny and light winds, highs of 20°.

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny and light winds, highs of 22°.

Thursday, May 1: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Friday, May 2: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°.

Monday, May 5: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.