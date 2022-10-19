'Fogbow': Photographer captures rare ‘Ghost Rainbow' over Derbyshire
A photographer in Derbyshire has managed to capture stunning images of a rainbow but with a twist.
Andrew Butler took the picture of a fogbow, or white rainbow while out walking in Pinxton on a misty morning.
The ethereal apparition is a much less common sight than its rainy counterpart, the rainbow.
They are caused by a similar physical phenomenon, from sunlight interacting with water droplets contained in fog, mist or cloud rather than interacting with raindrops as it does in a classical rainbow.
Andrew, of Pinxton, who took the image on his iPhone 12 Pro on Tuesday, said: “It seems they are quite rare so I was so pleased to see it appear for approx 10 minutes.”
Look for fogbows in a thin fog when the sun is bright. You might see one when the sun breaks through a fog. They are huge, almost as large as a rainbow and much, much broader.