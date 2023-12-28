The Environment Agency is warning of potential flooding in Derbyshire as flood warning and a flood alerts issued.

There are currently 19 flood alerts in place across Derbyshire, meaning that flooding is possible and one flood warning, meaning flooding is expected.

Areas affected by flood alerts include the Lower Derwent in Matlock, Belper and Darley Dale, as well as the River Trent in Willington and Shardlow, and River Wye in Ashford and Bakewell areas.

The alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, advise avoiding using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and planning driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

A flood warning has been issued for River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane, meaning that flooding is expected. River levels are rising at the Church Wilne river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.

Areas most at risk are Church Wilne, including Great Wilne, and Wilne Lane. Residents are asked to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety.