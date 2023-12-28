Flood warning and flood alerts issued for Derbyshire – as residents asked to move valuables and cars to safety
There are currently 19 flood alerts in place across Derbyshire, meaning that flooding is possible and one flood warning, meaning flooding is expected.
Areas affected by flood alerts include the Lower Derwent in Matlock, Belper and Darley Dale, as well as the River Trent in Willington and Shardlow, and River Wye in Ashford and Bakewell areas.
The alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, advise avoiding using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and planning driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
A flood warning has been issued for River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane, meaning that flooding is expected. River levels are rising at the Church Wilne river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.
Areas most at risk are Church Wilne, including Great Wilne, and Wilne Lane. Residents are asked to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety.
Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours and the Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high until tomorrow, December 29. The flood warning for River Derwent will be reviewed and updated by 3 pm this afternoon, or as the situation changes.