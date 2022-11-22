Nine flood alerts remain in place In Derbyshire with the public urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The Government advises that anyone affected by an alert should sign up for flood warnings, have a bag ready with vital items such as insurance documents and medication in case you need to leave your home, be sure how to turn off gas, electricity and water supplies, and plan how to move family and pets to safety.

You can keep up to date with the latest flood risk updates online, by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or by following the Environment Agency on Twitter through @EnvAgency or by using #floodaware

Areas affected by flood alerts include:

- Burton Trent: Low-lying land and roads between Kings Bromley to Clay Mills

- Lower Derwent: River Derwent from Rowsley to the River Trent at Shardlow

- Lower Dove: Covering low-lying land and roads between Rocester and Clay Mills on the River Dove and the Egginton Brook at Egginton.

- River Amber: Covering the River Amber in Derbyshire including New Road and Ripley Road

- River Anker and River Sence: Low-lying land and roads between Nuneaton and Tamworth on the River Anker and between Temple Mill and Ratcliffe Culey on the River Sence

- River Erewash: River Erewash from Kirkby-in-Ashfield to the River Trent at Attenborough

- River Mease: Low-lying land and roads between Ashby and Croxall

- River Sow and River Penk: Low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook