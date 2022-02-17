Environment Agency issues flood alert along River Wye in Derbyshire

The Environment Agency says that river levels are high following the severe weather yesterday (Wednesday, February 16), bringing the possibility of flooding.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including those in the Ashford and Bakewell areas, as well as the A6 at Buxton, it adds.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area,” reads the alert, which was last updated yesterday evening, shortly after 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flood alert is in place along the River Wye in Derbyshire. Image of River Wye at Ashford In The Water for illustrative purposes only.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

A flood warning is issued where immediate action is required, with flood alerts meaning people should be prepared.

More rainfall is expected over the coming days as Storm Eunice rolls in.