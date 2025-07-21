Flash flooding hits GP surgery in Derbyshire town – with part of the building left unable to use
Lime Grove Medical Centre, located on Lime Grove Walk in Matlock, was hit by flash flooding overnight – with patients being warned of potential disruption to services today (Monday, July 21).
A spokesperson said: “Please be aware that due to the flash flooding last night, we have lost functionality to most of our lower ground floor.
“We still have two rooms and the lower ground floor waiting room operational. However, these are only accessible from the external door/side steps/car park, and not through the surgery building, as the internal stairwell has been compromised.
“The team are doing an amazing job trying to keep all services running today, but please bear with us on any delays, and please listen carefully to any directions given on the phone, or additional signage in place. Thank you for your support.”
