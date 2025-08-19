Fire crews called to tackle “challenging” Peak District blaze – as Derbyshire visitors are urged to enjoy warm spell responsibly
On Sunday, August 17, crews from the Bolsover Fire Station were deployed to the scene of a blaze in the Peak District.
A spokesperson said: “Our crew were sent to provide fire cover up in the Peak District. Whilst there, we were mobilised to a fire in the open in a large woodland area.
“Due to the location of the incident it proved challenging getting water up to the fire. However, help from local farmers – who provided access and water supplies – was invaluable.
“Fires in the open can quickly spread when the weather is warm and the ground is dry. If you're heading out to enjoy the current spell of sunshine, please remember to act responsibly and follow our advice: Don’t light campfires or wild fires. Keep the BBQs at home and pack a picnic instead. Dispose of cigarettes responsibly and always take your rubbish with you.”