Fire crews called to tackle “challenging” Peak District blaze – as Derbyshire visitors are urged to enjoy warm spell responsibly

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Aug 2025, 09:49 BST
Fire crews were deployed to tackle a “challenging” blaze in the Peak District – and have called for visitors to Derbyshire to enjoy the warm spell responsibly to avoid further wildfires.

On Sunday, August 17, crews from the Bolsover Fire Station were deployed to the scene of a blaze in the Peak District.

A spokesperson said: “Our crew were sent to provide fire cover up in the Peak District. Whilst there, we were mobilised to a fire in the open in a large woodland area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the location of the incident it proved challenging getting water up to the fire. However, help from local farmers – who provided access and water supplies – was invaluable.

Crews from Bolsover Fire Station were deployed to tackle the blaze. Credit: Bolsover Fire Stationplaceholder image
Crews from Bolsover Fire Station were deployed to tackle the blaze. Credit: Bolsover Fire Station

“Fires in the open can quickly spread when the weather is warm and the ground is dry. If you're heading out to enjoy the current spell of sunshine, please remember to act responsibly and follow our advice: Don’t light campfires or wild fires. Keep the BBQs at home and pack a picnic instead. Dispose of cigarettes responsibly and always take your rubbish with you.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictFireDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice