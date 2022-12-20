December has already brought snow and freezing temperatures to Chesterfield – but the town has started to warm up again in recent days.

The current Met Office forecast predicts light showers for Christmas Eve, with temperatures set to hover between 6°C and 7°C – meaning there is little chance of snow to mark Father Christmas’ imminent arrival.

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, temperatures are unfortunately not expected to fall much further on the 25th. It will be a cloudy day with highs of 5°C – with no snow on the radar currently.

Currently, there is no snow forecast for Christmas Day.

If you are planning to venture out on Boxing Day, there is a chance of some sleet showers in the morning – although these are forecast to have ended by around 10.00am.

