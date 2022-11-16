Exact time torrential rain could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office issues warning of potential flooding
Chesterfield and Derbyshire are set to be hit by heavy rain – with the potential to cause flooding and travel disruption.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Chesterfield and Derbyshire, which is active for 24 hours on Thursday, November 17.
Outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times, will move northwards across the Midlands, north Wales and northern England during Wednesday night – persisting through much of Thursday.
Some areas are likely to see between 30 and 40mm of rain over a 24-hour period. Some places could experience 60mm of rainfall, with 80mm also possible over higher ground.
The Met Office has informed residents of the possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Those travelling on Thursday have also been warned that, should flooding occur, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are likely. There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut-off by flooded roads.