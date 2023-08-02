Exact time thunderstorms will hit Derbyshire and Peak District as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire is in place between 9 am and 8 pm today, on Wednesday, August 2. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the county, causing further disruption.
Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly in excess of 40 mm in two or three hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.
Residents have been warned that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.
The Met Office also said that some short term loss of power and other services is likely while damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is probable.