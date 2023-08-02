Exact time thunderstorms will hit Derbyshire and Peak District as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire is in place between 9 am and 8 pm today, on Wednesday, August 2. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the county, causing further disruption.

Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly in excess of 40 mm in two or three hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

Residents have been warned that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.