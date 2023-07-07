Exact time thunderstorms will hit Derbyshire and Peak District as Met Office issues flood alert

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire will be in place between 9am and midnight tomorrow, on Saturday, July 8.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during the morning, before becoming mainly focused over Northern England and Scotland by late afternoon and evening.

Some intense downpours are likely in Derbsyhire and while rainfall will vary from place to place, as much as 50 mm of rain could fall in a short space of time in some locations. Hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire over the weekend. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Office has warned that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Drivers have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.