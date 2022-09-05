Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for thunderstorms in Chesterfield and Derbyshire will come into effect at 2.00pm on Monday, September 5 – lasting until 2.00am the following day.

The Met Office has said that storms are likely to develop across parts of southwest England and Wales during Monday afternoon and become more organised through the evening.

Lines of thunderstorms are then expected to move north during the early hours of Tuesday and gradually weaken as they clear into northern England before dawn. While some places will see little or no rainfall, a few locations may see torrential rain, with 20-30mm falling in one hour and 50-80mm in three hours.

Storms could develop in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has warned that driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. They have reported that flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.