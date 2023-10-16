Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for rain will be active in Derbyshire between 9pm on Wednesday, October 18, and 6am on Saturday, October 21.

This comes as Storm Babet is set to hit parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week – bringing a period of very wet weather and strong winds.

The Met Office has reported that while there is still some uncertainty in the details, there is the potential for periods of very heavy, possibly disruptive rainfall to develop on Thursday and perhaps continue into Saturday.

The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across high grounds,although even some low lying more populated areas are likely to see some heavy rainfall. Widely 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain. The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.