After the rainy start of the weekend, skies over Derbyshire will clear up and temperatures are set to increase over the next few days, the MET office forecasts.

It is predicted that the weather will start to improve over the weekend with no rain, sunny intervals and temperatures up to 21° on Saturday, September 2, and up to 23° Sunday, September 3.

The weather will get even better next week with sunshine expected from Mondat to Thursday and temperatures reaching 26°

Next week could bring highs of 26° in Derbyshire with many sunny days forecasted by MET Office.

Below is the full MET office weather forecast for the next seven days across North East Derbyshire.

Chesterfield

Friday, September 1 – Cloudy with lows of 14° and highs of 20°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon with lows of 12° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with lows of 13° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny with lows of 13° and highs of 24°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny with lows of 15° and highs of 25°

Wednesday, September 6 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Thursday, September 7 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning with lows of 17° and highs of 26°

Friday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening with lows of 14° and highs of 20°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening with lows of 11° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Thursday, September 7 –Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning with lows of 16° and highs of 26°

Alfreton

Friday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening with lows of 14° and highs of 19°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with lows of 12° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny with lows of 13° and highs of 23°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 24°

Thursday, September 7 – Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime, with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Friday, September 1 – Overcast, with lows of 13° and highs of 20°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime, with lows of 12° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy, with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny, with lows of 12° and highs of 24°

Tuesday, September 5 – Mist changing to sunny by late morning, with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Thursday, September 7 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Friday, September 1 – Overcast, with lows of 13° and highs of 19°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with lows of 10° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny, with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Fog changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 24°

Thursday, September 7 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with lows of 17° and highs of 25°

Buxton

Friday, September 1 – Overcast, with lows of 12° and highs of 18°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with lows of 11° and highs of 19°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with lows of 10° and highs of 21°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny, with lows of 10° and highs of 21°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny, with lows of 12° and highs of 22°

Wednesday, September 6 – Fog changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with lows of 14° and highs of 23°

Thursday, September 7 – Fog changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 15° and highs of 23°

Friday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon, with lows of 14° and highs of 20°

Saturday, September 2 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with lows of 12° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy, with lows of 12° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny, with lows of 13° and highs of 24°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 25°

Thursday, September 7 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 17° and highs of 26°

Dronfield

Friday, September 1 – Cloudy, with lows of 14° and highs of 19°

Saturday, September 2 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with lows of 12° and highs of 21°

Sunday, September 3 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with lows of 13° and highs of 23°

Monday, September 4 – Sunny, with lows of 13° and highs of 23°

Tuesday, September 5 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with lows of 14° and highs of 24°

Wednesday, September 6 – Fog changing to cloudy by late morning, with lows of 16° and highs of 24°