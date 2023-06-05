Tomorrow is set to bring light cloud and a gentle breeze, with temperatures hovering at around 17°. As the week progresses it will gradually get warmer, with sunny intervals and highs of 19° currently being forecast between Tuesday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs of 22°, but there is a chance of light rain between 6.00am and 1.00pm. Sunday promises to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures set to reach 25° from 2.00pm until 6.00pm.

Temperatures will stay hot on Monday, June 12 – with highs of 24° but the potential for showers between 2.00pm and 7.00pm.

The weekend could bring highs of 25°.

Tuesday, June 13 will bring temperatures of 23° and a gentle breeze, before light showers and highs of 24° the following day.

Temperatures of 23° are expected on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 – with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze being forecast.