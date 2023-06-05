News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Exact time mini-heatwave is set to hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and when rain will follow

Chesterfield residents can look forward to highs of 25° in the next few days – but rain is also expected to make an appearance.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read

Tomorrow is set to bring light cloud and a gentle breeze, with temperatures hovering at around 17°. As the week progresses it will gradually get warmer, with sunny intervals and highs of 19° currently being forecast between Tuesday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs of 22°, but there is a chance of light rain between 6.00am and 1.00pm. Sunday promises to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures set to reach 25° from 2.00pm until 6.00pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures will stay hot on Monday, June 12 – with highs of 24° but the potential for showers between 2.00pm and 7.00pm.

The weekend could bring highs of 25°.The weekend could bring highs of 25°.
The weekend could bring highs of 25°.
Most Popular

Tuesday, June 13 will bring temperatures of 23° and a gentle breeze, before light showers and highs of 24° the following day.

READ THIS: Violence and sexual offences in Chesterfield - the latest figures for your area

Temperatures of 23° are expected on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 – with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze being forecast.

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 are set to remain warm, with temperatures hovering between 22° and 23° – but more rain showers are on the horizon over the weekend.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield