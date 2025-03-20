With sunny weather arriving today across Derbyshire, residents will be hoping the warm spell continues into the weekend – and the full forecast for the next few days can be found here.

Chesterfield:

Sunny weather is set to continue today in Chesterfield, with highs of 17° and light winds. Friday will also bring highs of 17°, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze. Temperatures will cool slightly on Saturday, with highs of 16°, but light rain and gentle breeze is currently being forecast. Sunday will bring thick cloud and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 13°.

Matlock:

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the next couple of days.

Highs of 17° are expected today in Matlock, along with sunny conditions and light winds. The sunny conditions will continue into Friday, with a high of 17° being forecast again. Light rain and a gentle breeze will follow on Saturday, along with highs of 15°, and conditions will remain much the same on Sunday – with temperatures set to peak at 13°.

Alfreton:

Sunny conditions and light winds will continue today in Alfreton, with highs of 17°. Friday will see temperatures peak at 17° once again, with sunny weather and a moderate breeze being forecast. Light rain will arrive on Saturday, with a gentle breeze and highs of 15°. Sunday will see thick cloud and a gentle breeze, with highs of 13°.

Buxton:

Buxton is set for sunny conditions and a gentle breeze for the rest of today, with highs of 15°. Temperatures will peak again at 15° on Friday, along with sunny weather and a fresh breeze. Saturday will bring light rain showers, a gentle breeze and highs of 13° – before Sunday sees light rain, a gentle breeze and temperatures peaking at 11°.

Ripley:

Highs of 18° are being forecast today in Ripley, along with sunny weather and light winds. Temperatures will drop slightly to a peak of 17° on Friday, bringing sunny conditions and a moderate breeze. Saturday will see light rain showers and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 16°. On Sunday, Ripley is set for thick cloud and a gentle breeze – and temperatures of 13°.

Belper:

Sunny weather and light winds are set to continue in Belper today, with highs of 17°. The forecast shows further sunny conditions and a moderate breeze tomorrow, with temperatures once again peaking at 17°. Saturday is expected to bring light rain showers, a gentle breeze and highs of 15°. Sunday will see a drop to highs of 13°, along with light cloud and a gentle breeze.