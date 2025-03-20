Derbyshire weather: Will the sunny weather continue this weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley and Buxton?
Chesterfield:
Sunny weather is set to continue today in Chesterfield, with highs of 17° and light winds. Friday will also bring highs of 17°, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze. Temperatures will cool slightly on Saturday, with highs of 16°, but light rain and gentle breeze is currently being forecast. Sunday will bring thick cloud and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 13°.
Matlock:
Highs of 17° are expected today in Matlock, along with sunny conditions and light winds. The sunny conditions will continue into Friday, with a high of 17° being forecast again. Light rain and a gentle breeze will follow on Saturday, along with highs of 15°, and conditions will remain much the same on Sunday – with temperatures set to peak at 13°.
Alfreton:
Sunny conditions and light winds will continue today in Alfreton, with highs of 17°. Friday will see temperatures peak at 17° once again, with sunny weather and a moderate breeze being forecast. Light rain will arrive on Saturday, with a gentle breeze and highs of 15°. Sunday will see thick cloud and a gentle breeze, with highs of 13°.
Buxton:
Buxton is set for sunny conditions and a gentle breeze for the rest of today, with highs of 15°. Temperatures will peak again at 15° on Friday, along with sunny weather and a fresh breeze. Saturday will bring light rain showers, a gentle breeze and highs of 13° – before Sunday sees light rain, a gentle breeze and temperatures peaking at 11°.
Ripley:
Highs of 18° are being forecast today in Ripley, along with sunny weather and light winds. Temperatures will drop slightly to a peak of 17° on Friday, bringing sunny conditions and a moderate breeze. Saturday will see light rain showers and a gentle breeze, along with highs of 16°. On Sunday, Ripley is set for thick cloud and a gentle breeze – and temperatures of 13°.
Belper:
Sunny weather and light winds are set to continue in Belper today, with highs of 17°. The forecast shows further sunny conditions and a moderate breeze tomorrow, with temperatures once again peaking at 17°. Saturday is expected to bring light rain showers, a gentle breeze and highs of 15°. Sunday will see a drop to highs of 13°, along with light cloud and a gentle breeze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.