With the half term break almost over, Derbyshire residents will be hoping that the sunny weather returns for the next few days.

The next few days will bring a mixture of different conditions – with Saturday set to be the warmest and driest day over the weekend.

The full weather forecast for some of Derbyshire’s major towns can be found below:

Chesterfield:

Thursday, May 29: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Matlock:

Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, June 1: Drizzle and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Bakewell:

Thursday, May 29: Light rain and a fresh breeze, highs of 19°.

Friday, May 30: l Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 16°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Alfreton:

Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Ripley:

Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Sunday, June 1: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Belper:

Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.

Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.

Sunday, June 1: Sunny intervals and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.

Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Buxton:

Thursday, May 29: Light rain and a fresh breeze, highs of 16°.

Friday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°.

Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 14°.

Monday, June 2: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°.