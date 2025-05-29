Derbyshire weather: Will sunny conditions return this weekend for the last days of half term across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Buxton, Belper and more?
The next few days will bring a mixture of different conditions – with Saturday set to be the warmest and driest day over the weekend.
The full weather forecast for some of Derbyshire’s major towns can be found below:
Chesterfield:
Thursday, May 29: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.
Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.
Matlock:
Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.
Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Sunday, June 1: Drizzle and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.
Bakewell:
Thursday, May 29: Light rain and a fresh breeze, highs of 19°.
Friday, May 30: l Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 16°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.
Alfreton:
Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.
Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.
Ripley:
Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.
Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.
Sunday, June 1: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.
Belper:
Thursday, May 29: Light cloud and a fresh breeze, highs of 20°.
Friday, May 30: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.
Sunday, June 1: Sunny intervals and a fresh breeze, highs of 17°.
Monday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.
Buxton:
Thursday, May 29: Light rain and a fresh breeze, highs of 16°.
Friday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°.
Saturday, May 31: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.
Sunday, June 1: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze, highs of 14°.
Monday, June 2: Drizzle and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.