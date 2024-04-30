Derbyshire weather: Will Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton and Bakewell get sunny weather over the bank holiday weekend?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today has brought warm weather across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – but will the sunny conditions stick around for the upcoming bank holiday weekend?
The full weather forecast for Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Buxton and Bakewell for this weekend can be found below:
Chesterfield:
Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.
Sunday, May 5 – drizzle and a light breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.
Monday, May 6 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 11°.
Alfreton:
Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Saturday, May 4 – drizzle and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.
Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.
Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Matlock:
Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.
Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Buxton:
Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 13° and lows of 9°.
Saturday, May 4 – sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.
Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.
Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.
READ THIS: Cash-strapped Derbyshire council pays education consultants hundreds of thousands of pounds
Bakewell:
Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.
Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.