Today has brought warm weather across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – but will the sunny conditions stick around for the upcoming bank holiday weekend?

The full weather forecast for Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Buxton and Bakewell for this weekend can be found below:

Chesterfield:

Derbyshire residents will be hoping for sunny weather this weekend.

Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.

Sunday, May 5 – drizzle and a light breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.

Monday, May 6 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 11°.

Alfreton:

Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Saturday, May 4 – drizzle and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.

Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16° and lows of 10°.

Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Matlock:

Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.

Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Buxton:

Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 13° and lows of 9°.

Saturday, May 4 – sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.

Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.

Monday, May 6 – light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 13° and lows of 8°.

Bakewell:

Friday, May 3 – light rain and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Saturday, May 4 – light rain showers and light winds, highs of 15° and lows of 9°.

Sunday, May 5 – light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15° and lows of 10°.