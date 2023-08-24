Tomorrow’s forecast certainly doesn’t bode well for the rest of the bank holiday weekend. Friday is set to bring thundery showers throughout the afternoon and a gentle breeze – with highs of 17°.

Saturday will not see a massive improvement in conditions – with light rain showers again expected across the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are set to reach 16°.

On Sunday, however, the outlook will be somewhat more positive. Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are currently being forecast, along with highs of 18°.