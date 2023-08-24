News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Derbyshire weather: Will Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents see any sun over the bank holiday weekend?

The weather in Chesterfield and Derbyshire has certainly been inconsistent in recent weeks – but will we see any sunshine over the bank holiday weekend?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST

Tomorrow’s forecast certainly doesn’t bode well for the rest of the bank holiday weekend. Friday is set to bring thundery showers throughout the afternoon and a gentle breeze – with highs of 17°.

Saturday will not see a massive improvement in conditions – with light rain showers again expected across the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are set to reach 16°.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, however, the outlook will be somewhat more positive. Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are currently being forecast, along with highs of 18°.

READ THIS: Tideswell crash: police issue update after 11 people injured in collision

Monday is set to be the brightest day of the long weekend, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze accompanied by temperatures of up to 18°.

Related topics:Derbyshire