Derbyshire weather: Will Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents see any sun over the bank holiday weekend?
Tomorrow’s forecast certainly doesn’t bode well for the rest of the bank holiday weekend. Friday is set to bring thundery showers throughout the afternoon and a gentle breeze – with highs of 17°.
Saturday will not see a massive improvement in conditions – with light rain showers again expected across the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are set to reach 16°.
On Sunday, however, the outlook will be somewhat more positive. Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are currently being forecast, along with highs of 18°.
Monday is set to be the brightest day of the long weekend, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze accompanied by temperatures of up to 18°.