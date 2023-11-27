These are the exact times when snow and freezing temperatures are set to hit Derbyshire this week according to the Met Office.

The temperatures are set to fall below zero across Derbyshire with lows of -4 forecasted in Buxton and Tideswell later this week.

In Chesterfield, the temperatures will drop to lows of -2° on Wednesday, November 29.

On Friday, Derbyshire is set to welcome its first snow of the season – with snowfall forecasted across Peak District.

Below is the full weather forecast for Derbyshire towns this week, accroding to the Met Office.

Chesterfield

Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Overcast, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Buxton

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to fog by lunchtime, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -3°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 1° and lows of -4°

Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 1° and lows of -2°

Friday, December 1 – Light snow showers throughout the night and until noon, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°

Tideswell

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -3°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 2° and lows of -4°

Thursday, November 30 – Mist changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 1° and lows of -2°

Friday, December 1 – Light snow showers throughout the night and until noon, changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°

Chapel-en-le-Frith

Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 4° and lows of 0°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 2° and lows of -3°

Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 2° and lows of -1°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy changing to light snow showers by lunchtime, with highs of 2° and lows of -2°

Bakewell

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°

Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 5° and lows of -2°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Matlock

Monday, November 27 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 1°

Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Dronfield

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to overcast in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Overcast, with highs of 2° and lows of 0°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of -1°

Alfreton

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°

Tuesday, November 28 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°

Friday, December 1 – Cloudy, with highs of 3° and lows of -1°

Belper

Monday, November 27 – Heavy rain changing to overcast in the afternoon, with highs of 5° and lows of 2°

Tuesday, November 28 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 5° and lows of -1°

Wednesday, November 29 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 3° and lows of -2°

Thursday, November 30 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 3° and lows of 0°