Derbyshire weather: When will cold snap end and is it going to snow again? Latest updates from Met Office
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire has faced several days of disruption brought on by the current cold snap. A combination of melting snow and heavy rain led to flooding across parts of the county at the start of the week, before further wintry conditions forced Derbyshire County Council to close a number of routes – with several still remaining shut.
Schools across the county also closed their doors on January 6 and 7 – with buses and trains being impacted at different points this week by the inclement weather.
READ THIS: Chesterfield residents call for flood prevention and say they feel they've been "left to rot"
Derbyshire residents will face at least one more day of freezing conditions – with the latest updates from the Met Office below:
Tonight:
Clear skies, with temperatures dropping quickly throughout the evening – leading to more widespread frost overnight and into Thursday. Some patches of mist and fog are possible by dawn. Temperatures of -4° are expected overnight in Chesterfield (feeling like -7°), -7° in Buxton (feeling like -11°) and -3° in Matlock (feeling like -6°).
Thursday:
A frosty start again on Thursday, with any mist or fog slow to clear. Largely dry, with a maximum temperature of 2 °C in Chesterfield. Temperatures will reach highs of 0° in Buxton, and will peak at 2° in Matlock, Ripley, Alfreton and Belper.
Friday to Sunday:
Conditions are expected to remain cold, frosty and most likely dry – but cloudier for a time on Friday. Increasing amounts of sunshine will arrive over the weekend, with highs of 3° in Chesterfield, before next week brings warmer weather.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.