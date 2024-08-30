Derbyshire weather: Sunny weekend ahead for Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District
September is around the corner, but summer will stay with us for a bit longer as Derbyshire has a lovely sunny weekend ahead.
Almost everywhere across the county, thermometers will show over 20°C, including 23°C in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Alfreton and Matlock.
Here is the full weather forecast for the next two days in Derbyshire:
Chesterfield
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C
Dronfield
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 20°C of and lows of 13°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 15°C
Bakewell
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C
Alfreton
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C
Matlock
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 14°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C
Buxton
Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 19°C of and lows of 12°C
Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.