Derbyshire is set to see a sunny, warm weekend with temperatures over 20°C.

Derbyshire is set to see a sunny, warm weekend with temperatures over 20°C.

September is around the corner, but summer will stay with us for a bit longer as Derbyshire has a lovely sunny weekend ahead.

Almost everywhere across the county, thermometers will show over 20°C, including 23°C in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Alfreton and Matlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full weather forecast for the next two days in Derbyshire:

Chesterfield

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Dronfield

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 20°C of and lows of 13°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 15°C

Bakewell

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Alfreton

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 21°C of and lows of 13°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Matlock

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 22°C of and lows of 14°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 23°C of and lows of 15°C

Buxton

Saturday, August 31 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs 19°C of and lows of 12°C

Sunday, September 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs 21°C of and lows of 14°C