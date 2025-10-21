Derbyshire residents have been urged to brace for heavy rain this week by the Met Office – amid adverse weather conditions that could lead to flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Derbyshire – active between 0.00am and 9.00pm on Thursday, October 23.

There is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain, will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast.

By Thursday morning, between 20mm and 30mm of rain may have fallen in some places. In other areas, between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall could arrive – with a small chance that some parts of the country could exceed this forecast.

The Met Office has warned that spray and flooding on roads could lead to difficult driving conditions and a higher number of accidents, making journey times longer.

Public transport may be affected in some places, with journey times taking longer. The Met Office added that a small number of homes and businesses are likely to be hit by flooding.