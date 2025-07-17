Areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel across Derbyshire.

The Met office has updated the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Derbyshire

The warning was initially set to be in place between 9pm on Friday, July 18, and 6pm on Saturday, July 19 – but this has now been changed as storms and torrential rains are set to cause disruption from midnight till 9pm on Saturday, July 19.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90 mm in less than three hours possible in a few places. Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.

“As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.”

The Met Office has warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to ‘difficult’ driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Flooding of homes and businesses ‘could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds’.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater ‘is possible, causing a danger to life’. Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”