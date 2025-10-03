Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues weather warning update as Storm Amy set to batter UK
The Met Office has today (Friday, October 3) updated the yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, with strong and gusty winds set to hit the county.
The updated warning will be place from midnight until 7pm tomorrow (Saturday, October 4).
Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain, which are likely to cause disruption across the country.
The updated warning reads: “West to southwesterly winds will strengthen and become rather gusty on Saturday, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible in places, and perhaps 60-65 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in the west, and briefly over more exposed hills inland. Winds should then gradually ease later on Saturday.”
The Met Office has further warned that some short term loss of power and other services is ‘possible’.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are ‘likely’ with a possibility that some bus and train services will be affected affected, with journeys taking longer. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also ‘possible’.