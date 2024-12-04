Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues weather warning for Derbyshire – with strong winds set to batter county

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:14 BST
Derbyshire residents have been warned to brace for strong winds this week by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire, active between 3.00pm on Thursday, December 5 and 6.00am on Friday, December 6.

Winds are set to increase across the north Midlands throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. Inland gusts of 40-50mph are possible, while wind speeds could reach 60-70 mph along exposed coasts. The strong gusts will also be combined with heavy showers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the period of the weather warning, there may be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Some bus and train services could be impacted, with journeys potentially taking longer.

The Met Office has warned that strong winds are set to arrive in Derbyshire - accompanied by heavy rain.placeholder image
The Met Office has warned that strong winds are set to arrive in Derbyshire - accompanied by heavy rain.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice to Derbyshire residents:

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

READ THIS: Chesterfield pair jailed after town pub stabbing attack put victim in intensive care

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Related topics:DerbyshireMet OfficePeopleChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice