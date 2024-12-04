Derbyshire residents have been warned to brace for strong winds this week by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Derbyshire, active between 3.00pm on Thursday, December 5 and 6.00am on Friday, December 6.

Winds are set to increase across the north Midlands throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. Inland gusts of 40-50mph are possible, while wind speeds could reach 60-70 mph along exposed coasts. The strong gusts will also be combined with heavy showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the period of the weather warning, there may be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Some bus and train services could be impacted, with journeys potentially taking longer.

The Met Office has warned that strong winds are set to arrive in Derbyshire - accompanied by heavy rain.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice to Derbyshire residents:

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.