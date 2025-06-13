Heavy rain and thunderstorms ‘may lead to some disruption’ across Derbyshire this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, which will be in place from midnight until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 13).

Heavy rain and thunderstorms ‘may lead to some disruption’ across the county with flooding and power cuts possible.

The weather warning reads: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will move northwards across areas of England and Wales early on Saturday, reaching parts of southern Scotland later in the morning.

"After this first batch of rain moves north, further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in its wake. Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain.

"However, 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for 30-50 mm to accumulate in a few hours.

"Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations. Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

The Met Office has further warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is also a ‘small chance’ that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a ‘slight’ chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a ‘small chance’ that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There is a ‘small chance’ of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing ‘danger to life’.

The Met Office has issued the following safety advice for affected communities: “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”