The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire ahead of strong winds and heavy rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in place in Derbyshire from 3pm on Friday, October 3 to midnight on Saturday, October 4.

This comes as Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain, which are likely to cause disruption across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned that South to southwesterly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

A yellow weather warning for wind will be in place in Derbyshire from 3pm on Friday, October 3 to midnight on Saturday, October 4.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.

Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon, but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of Saturday, before slowly easing overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued the following warning: “Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible”.