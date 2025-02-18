Derbyshire weather: Full weather forecast for the rest of the half term break across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Bakewell, Buxton and Alfreton – with highs of 14° expected
Chesterfield:
Today, conditions are set to remain sunny across Chesterfield, with a gentle breeze and highs of 6°.
Tomorrow will see highs of 7°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
Thursday and Friday will bring gusty winds and rain, with highs of 14° being forecast.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12° in Chesterfield, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
Sunday, however, will bring more gusty winds and light rain showers – with temperatures peaking at 12°.
Matlock:
Conditions will stay sunny across Matlock today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 6°.
Tomorrow will see highs of 6°, along with light rain and a gentle breeze.
Thursday will bring highs of 14°, along with light rain and a fresh breeze.
Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Matlock on Friday, with temperatures reaching 14° again.
On Saturday, temperatures will peak at 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain, with highs of 11°.
Alfreton:
Today, the weather will remain sunny across Alfreton, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.
Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
Thursday will bring highs of 13°, with light rain and a fresh breeze being forecast.
Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Alfreton on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 14°.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12° in Alfreton, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
Sunday, however, will bring strong winds and rain – with temperatures peaking at 12°.
Bakewell:
Bakewell will see sunny conditions remain for the rest of today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.
Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
On Thursday, the forecast is for gusty winds and light rain – with highs of 13°.
Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Bakewell on Friday, with temperatures reaching 13° again.
On Saturday, temperatures will peak at 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain, with highs of 12°.
Belper:
Belper is set for sunny conditions for the rest of today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.
Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with light rain and a gentle breeze.
On Thursday, the forecast is for light rain and a fresh breeze – with highs of 13°.
Gusty winds and light rain will arrive in Belper on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 14°.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Belper, with highs of 11°.
Buxton:
Temperatures will reach a high of 3° in Buxton today, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze.
Tomorrow will bring highs of 5°, along with light rain and a moderate breeze.
Buxton will see light rain and a fresh breeze on Thursday – with highs of 11°.
Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Buxton on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 12°.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach 10°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.
Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Buxton, with highs of 11°.
