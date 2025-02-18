With the half term break well underway, Derbyshire residents will be hoping for a sunny spell for the rest of the week – and the full weather forecast for the county can be found below.

Chesterfield:

Today, conditions are set to remain sunny across Chesterfield, with a gentle breeze and highs of 6°.

Tomorrow will see highs of 7°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

The weather forecast for the rest of the half term break is here.

Thursday and Friday will bring gusty winds and rain, with highs of 14° being forecast.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12° in Chesterfield, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

Sunday, however, will bring more gusty winds and light rain showers – with temperatures peaking at 12°.

Matlock:

Conditions will stay sunny across Matlock today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 6°.

Tomorrow will see highs of 6°, along with light rain and a gentle breeze.

Thursday will bring highs of 14°, along with light rain and a fresh breeze.

Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Matlock on Friday, with temperatures reaching 14° again.

On Saturday, temperatures will peak at 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain, with highs of 11°.

Alfreton:

Today, the weather will remain sunny across Alfreton, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.

Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

Thursday will bring highs of 13°, with light rain and a fresh breeze being forecast.

Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Alfreton on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 14°.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12° in Alfreton, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Sunday, however, will bring strong winds and rain – with temperatures peaking at 12°.

Bakewell:

Bakewell will see sunny conditions remain for the rest of today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.

Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.

On Thursday, the forecast is for gusty winds and light rain – with highs of 13°.

Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Bakewell on Friday, with temperatures reaching 13° again.

On Saturday, temperatures will peak at 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain, with highs of 12°.

Belper:

Belper is set for sunny conditions for the rest of today, with a gentle breeze and highs of 5°.

Tomorrow will bring highs of 6°, along with light rain and a gentle breeze.

On Thursday, the forecast is for light rain and a fresh breeze – with highs of 13°.

Gusty winds and light rain will arrive in Belper on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 14°.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Belper, with highs of 11°.

Buxton:

Temperatures will reach a high of 3° in Buxton today, with sunny conditions and a moderate breeze.

Tomorrow will bring highs of 5°, along with light rain and a moderate breeze.

Buxton will see light rain and a fresh breeze on Thursday – with highs of 11°.

Gusty winds and rain will arrive in Buxton on Friday, with temperatures reaching highs of 12°.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 10°, along with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Sunday will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Buxton, with highs of 11°.