Derbyshire weather: Full weather forecast for heatwave in Derbyshire as Chesterfield set for 32°C – including Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, Ripley, the Peak District and more
Derbyshire is set for scorching temperatures this week as the UK is facing fourth heatwave this year.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat health alert for large parts of England including Derbyshire, as thermometers are expected to show temperatures above 30°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for Derbyshire towns as they brace for the heatwave.
Chesterfield
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 32°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by night time, with temperatures reaching up to 27°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Dronfield
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures set to reach 31°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 29°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 25°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by night time, with temperatures set to reach 26°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 24°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Belper
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures set to reach 32°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures set to reach up to 29°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures reaching up to 27°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Alfreton
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 32°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures reaching up to 27°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 25°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 25°C
Ripley
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 32°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures reaching up to 27°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 25°C
Bakewell
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 31°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures set to reach up to 29°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 25°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures reaching up to 26°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 24°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 25°C
Buxton
Tuesday, August 12 – Sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 28°C
Wednesday, August 13 – Sunny, with temperatures set to reach up to 26°C
Thursday, August 14 – Sunny intervals with temperatures set to reach 23°C
Friday, August 15 – Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with temperatures reaching up to 24°C
Saturday, August 16 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures reaching up to 23°C
Sunday, August 17 – Overcast changing to sunny by late morning, with temperatures set to reach 23°C