Here is the full weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend.

Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this long weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21° C on Monday, August 26.

But Derbyshire residents should brace themselves for cold nights and mornings with temperatures set to fall to 8° C in High Peak.

Below is the weather forecast for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for north Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Met Office.

Chesterfield

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 12°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 21° and lows of 14°

Dronfield

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Alfreton

Friday, August 23 –Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 24 –Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 8°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening; with highs of 19° and lows of 11°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Buxton

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 17° and lows of 9°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 8°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 10°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 18° and lows of 12°

Bakewell

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°