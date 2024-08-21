Derbyshire weather: Full weather forecast for bank holiday weekend – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Aug 2024, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is the full weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend.

Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this long weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21° C on Monday, August 26.

But Derbyshire residents should brace themselves for cold nights and mornings with temperatures set to fall to 8° C in High Peak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below is the weather forecast for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for north Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Met Office.

Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this bank holiday weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this bank holiday weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.
Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this bank holiday weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.

Chesterfield

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 12°

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 21° and lows of 14°

Dronfield

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Alfreton

Friday, August 23 –Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 24 –Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 8°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Matlock

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening; with highs of 19° and lows of 11°

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Buxton

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 17° and lows of 9°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 8°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 10°

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 18° and lows of 12°

Bakewell

Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°

Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°

Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlockChesterfieldHigh PeakMet OfficeBuxton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.