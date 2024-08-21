Derbyshire weather: Full weather forecast for bank holiday weekend – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District
Derbyshire will see a mix of light rain and sunny weather this long weekend – with temperatures reaching up to 21° C on Monday, August 26.
But Derbyshire residents should brace themselves for cold nights and mornings with temperatures set to fall to 8° C in High Peak.
Below is the weather forecast for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for north Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Met Office.
Chesterfield
Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°
Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 12°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 21° and lows of 14°
Dronfield
Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 19° and lows of 10°
Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°
Alfreton
Friday, August 23 –Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 11°
Saturday, August 24 –Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 8°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°
Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°
Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 19° and lows of 9°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening; with highs of 19° and lows of 11°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°
Buxton
Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 17° and lows of 9°
Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 8°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 16° and lows of 10°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 18° and lows of 12°
Bakewell
Friday, August 23 – Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning; with highs of 20° and lows of 10°
Saturday, August 24 – Sunny intervals; with highs of 18° and lows of 9°
Sunday, August 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning; with highs of 18° and lows of 11°
Monday, August 26 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime; with highs of 20° and lows of 13°
