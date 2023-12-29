Below is a full weather forecast for the New Year’s Eve weekend in Derbyshire – with snow set to fall in Peak District.

Derbyshire has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain this week – with a yellow weather warning and flood alerts in place.

Some roads have been affected by flooding causing travel disruption and over 1000 houses have been left without power for a day.

While Saturday will be rainy – and in some places even snowy, the weather looks much better on New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2024.

Below is the full weather forecast for the New Year’s Eve weekend in North East Derbyshire – with snow set to fall in Peak District.

Saturday, December 30 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning, with highs of 10° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Monday, January 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 7° and lows of 3°

Dronfield

Saturday, December 30 – Heavy rain, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Monday, January 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 6° and lows of 2°

Buxton

Saturday, December 30 – Light snow changing to heavy rain by late morning, with highs of 8° and lows of 4°

Sunday, December 31 – Overcast, with highs of 5° and lows of 4°

Monday, January 1 – Overcast, with highs of 5° and lows of 1°

Bakewell

Saturday, December 30 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Monday, January 1 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 6° and lows of 2°

Alfreton

Saturday, December 30 – Heavy rain, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Monday, January 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 6° and lows of 2°

Belper

Saturday, December 30 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°

Monday, January 1 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 7° and lows of 3°

Heanor

Saturday, December 30 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 5°

Sunday, December 31 – Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 7° and lows of 5°