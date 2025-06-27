The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued an amber heat-health alert for five regions of England including Derbyshire.

The amber heat alert will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon on Friday, June 27 to 6 pm on Tuesday, July 1.

This comes as the weather will get steadily warmer in the coming days, peaking on Monday (June 30) when parts of the county will see temperatures up to 30°C.

The heat-health alerts are issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who work alongside the Met Office, as part of their efforts to help people stay safe when temperatures rise.

Under the Weather-Health Alert system, an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service.

The warning indicates an ‘increase in risk to health’ for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as ‘some health impacts’ are possible across the wider population.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen a spell of hot weather last week and temperatures are once again set to increase in the coming days, with central, southern and eastern areas of the country likely to see the biggest impacts.

“Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

UKHSA shared the following safety advise ahead of the hot weather spell: “There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

“If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly

“Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm, is advised.

“If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening.

“Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.”