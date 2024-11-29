The full weather forecast for the festive season in Derbyshire is here – with snow expected to arrive across the county in the build-up to Christmas Day.

The forecast for Chesterfield on Christmas Eve indicates that a mixture of snow and rain will arrive in the morning, before conditions become overcast later in the day – with highs of 7°C.

It is not expected to snow in Chesterfield on Christmas Day – with highs of 5°C currently expected. Boxing Day will bring cloudy weather and highs of 8°C in Chesterfield.

On December 24, Matlock will see snow and rain in the morning – with highs of 6°C.

Again, there is no snow in the forecast for Matlock on December 25 – with temperatures expected to peak at 5°C.

The weather for Boxing Day is expected to be cloudy, with highs of 8°C in Matlock.

In Buxton, there is no snow expected between December 24 and 26 – with largely cloudy weather and temperatures hovering between 5°C and 8°C.

Alfreton will experience both snow and rain on the morning of December 24 – with highs of 7°C.

Christmas Day will bring cloudy weather and temperatures of 5°C, but there is no snow in the forecast for Alfreton on the 25th.

Conditions will remain much the same in Alfreton on Boxing Day – with thick cloud cover and highs of 8°C.

Christmas Eve in Belper will also bring a combination of rain and snow in the morning, with temperatures of 7°C.

The wintry conditions, however, will end there – with Christmas Day in Belper set to be cloudy, with highs of 5°C.

Boxing Day will bring more cloudy conditions and highs of 8°C for Belper residents.

Snow is forecast to arrive in Bakewell on the morning of December 24 – with temperatures peaking at 6°C.

Christmas Day is not expected to bring snow across Bakewell, with overcast conditions and highs of 5°C – before more cloudy weather on December 26.

Finally, Ripley is expected to be hit by snow on Christmas Eve – with highs of 7°C.

The pattern for Christmas Day in Ripley is much the same as other parts of Derbyshire – with cloudy weather and temperatures reaching 5°C.

Ripley will then experience more cloudy conditions on Boxing Day – with temperatures peaking at 8°C.