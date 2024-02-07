Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has updated weather warning as snow is expected to cause disruption in Derbyshire tomorrow. An amber weather warning will be in place from 12pm to 6pm covering West parts of Derbyshire including Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.

A yellow weather warning for snow, which covers entire county, will also be in place from 6am tomorrow (February 8) until 6am on Friday, February 9.

In the areas under the amber warning snow is expected to develop during Thursday morning and become persistent and at times heavy by the afternoon before slowly easing through the evening. Across the warning area, 10-15 cm of snow is expected quite widely but some places, particularly above 300 metres, may see 25 cm of snow. Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places.

Snow is expected to cut off rural communities and cause travel disruption across Derbyshire and the Peak District on Thursday.

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are also likely.

The Met office has wanred that there is a good chance that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts are possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Advice from Met Office reads: “It is safer not to drive in these conditions, but if you need to make an essential journey, consider alternative forms of transport, to keep you and others safe.

"If you must drive, do this more safely by using dipped headlights, accelerating gently, using low revs and changing to higher gears as quickly as possible, starting in second gear to help with wheel slip, maintaining a safe and steady speed, keeping distance from other vehicles.

"Use a low gear to go downhill, avoid braking unless necessary. Don’t take your hands of the wheel.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do - consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If isolated due to snow, follow these simple steps to keep safe and well. Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed. Ensure pets are safe by keeping them warm and comfortable.

"Prevent frozen pipes by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Stay indoors, wrap up warm and close internal doors to keep the heat in and, if you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651.