The ice warning covers all areas in North East Derbyshire and additional yellow warnings for snow have been issued for Peak District and High Peak areas.

A yellow warning for ice means that ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen overnight.

MET Office has warned of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths and urged residents that injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are likely.

Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption on Saturday evening into Sunday in Peak District areas including Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton.