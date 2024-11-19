Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is significant disruption on East Midlands Railway services across Derbyshire this morning – impacting passengers from Chesterfield, Derby, Long Eaton, Shirebrook, Whitwell and more.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) services between Chesterfield and Sheffield were disrupted earlier this morning due to a points failure – leading to delays for passengers.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson confirmed that trains are now running again between Chesterfield and Sheffield, and along the Sheffield/Manchester/Liverpool route, after Network Rail fixed the points failure at Dore Station Junction.

Passengers have also faced disruption travelling between Derby, Long Eaton and East Midlands Parkway.

Snow has led to delays for Chesterfield passengers this morning.

An EMR spokesperson said: “There is a broken down freight train at Long Eaton. This is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras, Crewe/Derby/Nottingham/Newark Castle and Matlock/Derby/Nottingham routes. We are waiting for further information about the broken down freight train.

“Trains running through the area are unable to run between Derby and Long Eaton and between Derby and East Midlands Parkway. Some services may be diverted and not call at Long Eaton.Trains running through the area between East Midlands Parkway and Derby and between Long Eaton and Derby are unaffected. At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 3 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11:30.”

Trains are also unable to run between Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop due to the snow – impacting passengers at Shirebrook, Whitwell and Creswell.

An EMR spokesperson added: “Due to severe weather, our trains will be unable to run between Nottingham/Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

“Network Rail are going to investigate the rail conditions, but at present the lines remain closed in both directions.

“At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 3 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 12:00.”