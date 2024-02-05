News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire snow: Exact time snowfall is set to hit Derbyshire and the Peak District including Chesterfield, Buxton, Belper, Heanor, Matlock, Dronfield and Bakewell

Snow is set to fall across Derbyshire later this week with a yellow weather warning in place.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for D erbyshire as snow and sleet are set to cause disruption across the county this Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

The temperatures will range from -1° in High Peak to 4° in Chesterfield. The Met Office predicts that some places might see up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

Below is a full weather forecast for Thursday and Friday including the exact time when snow is forecast to fall, according to the Met Office.

Chesterfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – 70% chances of snow and sleet

3 pm – 70% chance of snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow and sleet

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

3 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 60% chance of rain

12 pm – 50% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of rain

6 pm – 50% chance of rain

9 pm – 20% chance of rain

Dronfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of heavy snow

12 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

3 pm – 80% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 70% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of heavy snow

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Belper

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Heanor

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 80% chance of rain

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – 50% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of rain

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Bakewell

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 70% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Matlock

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of rain

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow

3 am – 60% chance of snow and hail

6 am – 60% chance of snow and hail

9 am – 60% chance of rain

12 pm – 60% chance of rain

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Buxton

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 80% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 80% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 80% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 60% chance of snow

3 pm – 60% chance of snow

6 pm – 50% chance of snow

9 pm – cloudy

