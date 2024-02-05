Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for D erbyshire as snow and sleet are set to cause disruption across the county this Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

The temperatures will range from -1° in High Peak to 4° in Chesterfield. The Met Office predicts that some places might see up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is a full weather forecast for Thursday and Friday including the exact time when snow is forecast to fall, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Derbyshire as snow and sleet are set to cause disruption across the county this Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

Chesterfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 70% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – 70% chances of snow and sleet

3 pm – 70% chance of snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow and sleet

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

3 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 60% chance of rain

12 pm – 50% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of rain

6 pm – 50% chance of rain

9 pm – 20% chance of rain

Dronfield

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of heavy snow

12 pm – 90% chance of heavy snow

3 pm – 80% chance of heavy snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 70% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of heavy snow

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Heanor

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 80% chance of rain

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 70% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow and sleet

12 pm – 50% chance of rain

3 pm – 50% chance of rain

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Bakewell

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 70% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 70% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 60% chance of snow

12 pm – cloudy

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Matlock

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of rain

9 am – 90% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 60% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 60% chance of snow

3 am – 60% chance of snow and hail

6 am – 60% chance of snow and hail

9 am – 60% chance of rain

12 pm – 60% chance of rain

3 pm – cloudy

6 pm – cloudy

9 pm – cloudy

Thursday, February 8

12 am – cloudy

3 am – cloudy

6 am – 60% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 90% chance of snow

3 pm – 80% chance of snow

6 pm – 80% chance of snow

9 pm – 80% chance of snow

Friday, February 9

12 am – 80% chance of snow

3 am – 80% chance of snow

6 am – 80% chance of snow

9 am – 80% chance of snow

12 pm – 60% chance of snow

3 pm – 60% chance of snow

6 pm – 50% chance of snow