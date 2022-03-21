Derbyshire set to bask in mini heatwave this week

Derbyshire is set to bask in a mini heatwave this week, with temperatures set to hit an unseasonal high of 19 degrees centigrade.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 21st March 2022, 7:24 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 7:34 am

The Met Office says the week ahead will be dry and sunny and that temperatures will rise to the high teens in the middle of the week.

Today, the forecast for Chesterfield is for sunny intervals and a light breeze, with top the temperature being 13 degrees C.

Tuesday will see a similar day, but the thermometer readings will climb to a high of 17 degrees C.

The Met Office says temperatures could hit 19 degrees C this week

Wednesday will be a sunny day and will be warm, with temperatures reaching 18 degrees C.

But Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week, as temperatures hit 19 degrees on another sunny day.

Friday is expected to continue with dry and fine conditions with more extensive spring sunshine throughout. Another mild day.

