Derbyshire school closes, with weather warning in place for the county
Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Ashbourne, will be closed today, due to unsafe site conditions. The school said it hoped advance notice would help parents/carers plan ahead. Remote Learning information will be available via the school’s website.
The move comes as a yellow warning for freezing conditions remains in place across the county this morning. The Met Office issued the warning for ice last night at 5pm and remains in place until noon on Monday, December 4
It means icy patches are likely, leading to difficult travel conditions this morning, with the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces – as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Meanwhile, on the roads, the A537 Cat and Fiddle Road remains closed in both directions due to snow between Bull Hill Lane (Macclesfield) and the A54 (Buxton).
