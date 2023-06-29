News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire residents report ‘shaking homes’ after earthquake that was felt across multiple counties

Residents across Derbyshire felt the effects of an earthquake yesterday evening – which shook homes nearly 30 miles away.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

A number of Derbyshire residents reported that they had felt what they thought was an earthquake yesterday evening – with one claiming that their house had been shaken by the tremor.

One Twitter user said: “Did anyone else feel an earthquake? Derby,” to which another replied: “Yep! I’m not far away from Derby and felt the house shake a bit”

Another Derbyshire resident tweeted: “An earthquake in Derby is definitely not what I was expecting today.”

People living in Ashbourne said that they had felt the quake.
On Facebook, residents confirmed that they had felt the tremor across Ashbourne, Osmaston, Brailsford, Hognaston and Tissington.

According to the BBC, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit Staffordshire on Wednesday evening. The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the focus of the tremor was 7.3km below Tean – 13 miles from Ashbourne and 29 miles from Derby.

