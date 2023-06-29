Derbyshire residents report ‘shaking homes’ after earthquake that was felt across multiple counties
A number of Derbyshire residents reported that they had felt what they thought was an earthquake yesterday evening – with one claiming that their house had been shaken by the tremor.
One Twitter user said: “Did anyone else feel an earthquake? Derby,” to which another replied: “Yep! I’m not far away from Derby and felt the house shake a bit”
Another Derbyshire resident tweeted: “An earthquake in Derby is definitely not what I was expecting today.”
On Facebook, residents confirmed that they had felt the tremor across Ashbourne, Osmaston, Brailsford, Hognaston and Tissington.
According to the BBC, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit Staffordshire on Wednesday evening. The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the focus of the tremor was 7.3km below Tean – 13 miles from Ashbourne and 29 miles from Derby.