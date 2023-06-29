Derbyshire residents report ‘shaking homes’ after earthquake that was felt across multiple counties

A number of Derbyshire residents reported that they had felt what they thought was an earthquake yesterday evening – with one claiming that their house had been shaken by the tremor.

One Twitter user said: “Did anyone else feel an earthquake? Derby,” to which another replied: “Yep! I’m not far away from Derby and felt the house shake a bit”

Another Derbyshire resident tweeted: “An earthquake in Derby is definitely not what I was expecting today.”

People living in Ashbourne said that they had felt the quake.

On Facebook, residents confirmed that they had felt the tremor across Ashbourne, Osmaston, Brailsford, Hognaston and Tissington.