It comes as some GP surgeries and operating theatres in the UK have already closed after hospital bosses warned that the extreme weather made it hard to keep services running.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m proud to say that colleagues across the Trust are continuing, as always, to go above and beyond, but this is especially appreciated in this heat.

“We have responded proactively to this forecasted weather, acting to minimise effects on patients, visitors and colleagues. We have packed scrub uniforms for all clinical colleagues to wear instead of the traditional uniform as these are often more comfortable in hot temperatures; we have distributed fans and temporary air conditioning units across the Trust and are putting additional cooling systems in place to protect the equipment needed. We also have specialist refrigeration engineers on site to react to any issues and have brought in additional industrial cooling units as emergency backup for key operational areas.