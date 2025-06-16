Derbyshire heatwave: Full weather forecast as temperatures set to reach nearly 30° this weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Belper, Alfreton, Ripley and more

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Derbyshire is set for a mini-heatwave this week – with temperatures set to reach nearly 30° across parts of the county over the next few days.

The full weather forecast for this week across Derbyshire can be found below.

Chesterfield:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Matlock:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.

Belper:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Ripley:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Alfreton:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Bakewell:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 25°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Buxton:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Derby:

Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.

Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 23°.

Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.

Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.

Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.

Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.

