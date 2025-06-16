Derbyshire heatwave: Full weather forecast as temperatures set to reach nearly 30° this weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Belper, Alfreton, Ripley and more
The full weather forecast for this week across Derbyshire can be found below.
Chesterfield:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Matlock:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.
Belper:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Ripley:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Alfreton:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 22°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Bakewell:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 21°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 25°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 26°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Buxton:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Derby:
Monday, June 16: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 25°.
Tuesday, June 17: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 23°.
Wednesday, June 18: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 22°.
Thursday, June 19: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, June 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.
Saturday, June 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.
Sunday, June 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.