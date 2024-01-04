Derbyshire residents have been spotted paddling in flood water filled with sewage by police – who also criticised the “unacceptable conduct” of some motorists travelling through flooded areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Willington has been hit by flooding in the aftermath of Storm Henk on Tuesday, January 2 – with residents spotted paddling in the floodwater across the village.

A Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Despite the considerable risk to public safety, police have observed people removing their shoes and entering the flood waters for a paddle. Please remember flood water is not a tourist attraction, and no-one should enter it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To be clear, the flood waters in Willington – particularly on Repton Road – potentially contain significant amounts of raw sewage. Unfortunately, a number of properties at the location have been seriously affected and flooded by the increased water ingress.

Officers have seen Willington residents paddling in flood water.

“Access drain covers in the village have been lifted in the fast flowing waters, posing a risk to pedestrians near the River Trent at Repton Road.

“With considerable umbrage local residents have observed a number of thoughtless four-wheel-drive and quad vehicles hurtling in the flood water and drenching public sector workers and homeowners with the foul and contaminated waters.