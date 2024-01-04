Derbyshire floods: Residents spotted paddling in sewage-filled flood water – and police slam “thoughtless motorists” in Derbyshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Willington has been hit by flooding in the aftermath of Storm Henk on Tuesday, January 2 – with residents spotted paddling in the floodwater across the village.
A Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Despite the considerable risk to public safety, police have observed people removing their shoes and entering the flood waters for a paddle. Please remember flood water is not a tourist attraction, and no-one should enter it.
“To be clear, the flood waters in Willington – particularly on Repton Road – potentially contain significant amounts of raw sewage. Unfortunately, a number of properties at the location have been seriously affected and flooded by the increased water ingress.
“Access drain covers in the village have been lifted in the fast flowing waters, posing a risk to pedestrians near the River Trent at Repton Road.
“With considerable umbrage local residents have observed a number of thoughtless four-wheel-drive and quad vehicles hurtling in the flood water and drenching public sector workers and homeowners with the foul and contaminated waters.
READ THIS: Staveley councillor apologises for not addressing town council’s ‘inherited’ financial plight sooner
“This conduct is completely unacceptable - and anyone who information or vehicle registration numbers of involved vehicles should report such incidents to the police by telephoning 101.”