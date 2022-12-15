Shortly after 8.00pm on Wednesday, December 14, fire crews from Shirebrook received reports of children playing on the frozen pond at the town’s leisure centre.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Thankfully the children had made their way off home before we arrived and had safely exited the pond.”

This occurred just hours after West Midlands Police announced that a fourth child had died following an incident in Solihull last Sunday, during which the children became submerged in icy water at Babbs Mill Park.

The pond has frozen amid the recent cold weather - and the emergency services have had multiple reports of kids playing on the ice.