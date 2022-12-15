Derbyshire fire crew called to children playing on frozen pond – just hours after Solihull tragedy claimed fourth life
Firefighters were deployed after children were spotted playing on an icy pond in Derbyshire – just hours after the death of a fourth child in Solihull was announced.
Shortly after 8.00pm on Wednesday, December 14, fire crews from Shirebrook received reports of children playing on the frozen pond at the town’s leisure centre.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Thankfully the children had made their way off home before we arrived and had safely exited the pond.”
This occurred just hours after West Midlands Police announced that a fourth child had died following an incident in Solihull last Sunday, during which the children became submerged in icy water at Babbs Mill Park.
The fire crew urged parents to educate their children on the dangers of icy water following this tragic incident. This is the second time emergency services have been alerted to issues at the leisure centre in recent days – with police officers also called to attend further reports of kids playing on the ice.