Derbyshire council warns of icy roads with continued cold weather and road closures
Council crews have been out since 2am this morning and they have been gritting all primary routes throughout the county as snow remains an issues in some places.
The A621 Sheffield Road between Golden Gates, Baslow, and Owler Bar, was closed earlier this morning for recovery of a heavy goods vehicle.
The council says the following roads, which will continue to be assessed, remain closed due to snow: A57 Snake Pass; Cat and Fiddle, A537; A53 Axe Edge; A6024 Holme Moss; Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton; Winnats Pass – closed due to abandoned vehicles; Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass; Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit; Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice.
Roads closed due to flooding, according to the council, also include: Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington; Leathersley Lane, Scropton; Watery Lane, Scropton; Main Street, Rosliston; Frizams Lane, near Findern; Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132; Derby Road, B5010 Risley; Heage Lane, Etwall; A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary; Awsworth Road, Ilkeston; Breach Lane, Hatton.
The council is warning people to take care if they are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for safety.
It is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and says it is doing its very best to keep Derbyshire moving and it will be releasing further updates.
A bright, dry day is expected today, Wednesday, January 8, but temperatures are expected to only reach as high as one degree centigrade and could fall as low as minus seven degrees by night time, according to the Met Office.
The council has also provided the following useful links:National Highways with the latest weather updates for the A38, A50, A628, and any other roads they maintain.
Find a grit bin if people want to help keep roads and pavements in your area free from ice. Sign up to receive email alerts for the latest updates on snow in Derbyshire.
The council uses weather information from MeteoGroup to help to decide where and when to grit. People can check the latest weather forecast from the Met Office or from BBC weather.
It has stated that people can check road conditions on traffic cameras across the county and Follow the authority on X or find them on Facebook for the latest information.
